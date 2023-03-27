"God has been pleased and sent a gift": Tejashwi Yadav welcomes first child

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 27: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshri Yadav were blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

Sharing the news, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter".

Rohini Acharya also shared a picture of the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister holding the baby.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the family.

He tweeted, "Congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata R on Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter R, God bless your family always."

Tejashwi Yadav married to Rachel Godinho, now Rajeshwari Yadav in 2021.

