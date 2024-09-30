"Gods Should Not Be Involved in Politics" : Supreme Court Comments on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Supreme Court heard petitions on Monday regarding allegations of animal fat being used in the laddus served as Prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. During the hearing, the court urged the Andhra Pradesh government to separate religious matters from politics, stating, "At least the Gods should be kept away from politics." The court inquired whether the non-compliant ghee was used for prasadam, to which the state government responded that it is investigating the issue.

The Supreme Court announced it will continue hearing the Tirupati Devasthanam temple Prasad case on Thursday. It emphasized that officials holding constitutional positions should refrain from making statements that could offend religious sentiments while an investigation is ongoing.

The court questioned the need for the Andhra Pradesh government to go to the press immediately, stressing the importance of respecting religious feelings. It noted that lab reports indicated the tested ghee was rejected. Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing Subramanium Swamy, expressed concerns as a devotee, stating that the press statements about prasadam contamination could have serious implications and disturb communal harmony. He argued that any doubts about the deity's prasadam warrant thorough examination.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for October 3, 2024, to determine whether the ongoing investigation into allegations of adulteration in Tirupati Laddus should continue under the existing Special Investigation Team (SIT) or be transferred to an independent agency. Petitions filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and former chief of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust, YV Subba Reddy, demand scrutiny into allegations that animal fat was used in the sacred Prasadam, with claims that the raw materials lack proper inspection.

The state government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, emphasized that if such practices occurred, they are unacceptable and should be thoroughly investigated. The controversy ignited following comments from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, leading to a political back-and-forth between him and YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the credibility of the allegations and potential political maneuvers.