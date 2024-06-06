Gogi gang member stabbed in Tihar jail, FIR lodged

New Delhi, June 6 A member of the Gogi gang was injured after he was attacked by two alleged members of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang inside Tihar jail, an official said on Thursday, adding that the incident is not linked to the gang war.

The injured identified as Hitesh a.k.a Happy is undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and his condition is said to be stable, said the official.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The sources in Tihar told IANS that Hitesh was attacked with an improvised weapon (sua) in the prison OPD.

“On Wednesday, a matter was reported in Hari Nagar police station from DDU that an injured man from Tihar jail has been brought to the hospital. Based on that, the local police reached the hospital and inquired about the matter,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

Police found that a quarrel took place in Tihar Jail, in which Hitesh, said to be linked with Gogi gang, was attacked. “The names of the persons who attacked Hitesh have come as Gaurav Lohra and Gurinder. As of now, the confirmation of the identity of the attackers is a matter of investigation. Hitesh sustained injuries and was taken to DDU hospital,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that Hitesh is in jail for a murder case and as per the verification so far, Gaurav and Gurinder are in jail for the cases of murder and attempt to murder.

“Based on the nature of injuries, a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the investigation is being conducted,” the DCP added.

