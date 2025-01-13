Gold Price Spike, Silver Rates Decline Ahead of Wedding Season, Check Latest Rates

Today, the stock market is experiencing a significant decline, while gold prices have surged. In contrast, silver prices have dropped. On January 13, the price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 332 to Rs 78,350 per 10 grams, while silver decreased by Rs 118 to Rs 90,150 per kg. Gold remains Rs 1,331 cheaper and silver Rs 8,190 lower than their peaks on October 30, 2024, when gold was priced at Rs 79,681 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 98,340 per kg.

The India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) announced these rates, excluding GST, with potential variations of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

As for the new rates, the IBJN reports that the average price of 23-carat gold has increased by Rs 330 to Rs 78,036 per 10 grams. The price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 304 to Rs 71,769, while 18-carat gold is now priced at Rs 69,996 per 10 grams. Additionally, 14-carat gold has increased by Rs 194 to Rs 45,835 per 10 grams.

In other cities, according to Live Mint, gold prices today are Rs 79,813 per 10 grams in Delhi, Rs 79,806 in Jaipur, Rs 78,960 in Delhi, and Rs 78,760 in Amritsar.