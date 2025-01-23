Gold Price Today: 22-Carat Gold Sees Rs 750 Rise; Check Latest Rates in Your City

Gold prices saw a modest uptick on Thursday, with 24-carat gold priced at Rs 8,227.3 per gram in India, marking an increase of Rs 860. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold is now at Rs 7,543.3 per gram, up by Rs 750. Over the past week, 24-carat gold has recorded a fluctuation of -0.75%, while the monthly change stands at -4.79%.

Gold Prices Today Across Cities

Delhi: The price of gold in Delhi today stands at Rs 82,273.0 per 10 grams, showing an increase from yesterday’s price of Rs 81,413.0. Compared to last week’s price of Rs 80,803.0 on January 17, there has been a noticeable rise.

Jaipur: In Jaipur, gold is priced at Rs 82,266.0 per 10 grams today, up from Rs 81,406.0 yesterday. A week ago, on January 17, the price was Rs 80,796.0.

Lucknow: The gold price in Lucknow today is Rs 82,289.0 per 10 grams, higher than yesterday’s rate of Rs 81,429.0. On January 17, the price was Rs 80,819.0, reflecting a steady increase over the week.