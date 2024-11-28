Gold Price Today: Decline in Gold and Silver Rates Ahead of Wedding Season

The bullion market is witnessing a decline in gold and silver prices today. The price of 24-carat gold has fallen by Rs 259 to Rs 75,916 per 10 grams. Silver has also seen a decrease, dropping by Rs 775, with the price opening at Rs 87,197. These rates have been announced by the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) and do not include GST. According to Live Mint, the price of gold in the Delhi bullion market today has reached Rs 78,220 per 10 grams, down from Rs 78,713 on Wednesday. Just last week, on November 22, the price was Rs 77,133 per 10 grams. Today, the price of silver in Delhi stands at Rs 92,500 per kg, compared to Rs 94,500 per kg yesterday.

In Chennai, the price of gold has risen to Rs 77,541 per 10 grams today, down from Rs 78,561 on Wednesday. Last week, on November 22, the price was Rs 77,981. Today, silver in Chennai is priced at Rs 100,600 per kg, down from Rs 103,100 yesterday and Rs 103,600 last week. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of gold today is Rs 77,547, a decrease from Rs 78,567 on Wednesday and down from Rs 79,987 last week. The price of silver in Mumbai today is Rs 91,800 per kg, compared to Rs 93,300 yesterday and Rs 94,300 last week.

Also Read: SC issues notice on CBI’s plea to transfer Yasin Malik's trial from Jammu to Delhi

In Kolkata, the price of gold today is Rs 75,510 per 10 grams, significantly lower than yesterday's price of Rs 78,565 and last week's Rs 77,985. Silver in Kolkata is priced at Rs 93,300 per kg today, down from Rs 95,300 yesterday.