Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Nears Rs 80,000 per 10 Gram; Check 24-Carat Gold Rates in Your City

Gold and silver prices are on the rise globally, driven by uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US presidential elections and ongoing global concerns. Additionally, the BRICS nations' recent push towards de-dollarisation has further fueled demand for precious metals. On October 23, gold prices in India surpassed the Rs 80,000 mark, reflecting this growing trend.

The price of 24-carat gold, known for its highest purity, reached Rs 80,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, commonly used in jewellery for its added durability, was priced at Rs 73,550 per 10 grams, as per goodreturns.in. However, in the futures market, gold prices have yet to cross the Rs 80,000 threshold. On the MCX, gold prices for the December 5, 2024, contracts increased by 0.06 per cent, settling at Rs 78,702 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver was trading at Rs 99,791 per kg.

Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities on October 23, 2024

Gold prices showed consistency across several major cities in India on October 23, 2024. The rate for 22-carat gold hovered around Rs 73,400 to Rs 73,550 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold, known for its highest purity, ranged from Rs 80,070 to Rs 80,220 per 10 grams.

In Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 73,550 per 10 grams, and 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,220 per 10 grams. Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, and Hyderabad saw similar rates of Rs 73,400 for 22-carat and Rs 80,070 for 24-carat gold. Ahmedabad and Patna had slightly different rates, with 22-carat gold at Rs 73,450 and 24-carat at Rs 80,120 per 10 grams.

