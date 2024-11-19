Gold Prices Rise Ahead of Wedding Season: Check Today's Rates for 24-Carat and 22-Carat Gold

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, coinciding with the wedding season. Today, the price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 128, while the price of 22-carat gold rose to Rs 47,200 per 10 grams. Last week, the price of 24-carat gold had risen by 1.58 percent, and over the past month, it increased by 4.96 percent. Currently, the price of silver has reached Rs 92,500 per kg.

In Delhi, the price of gold today has reached Rs 76,493 per 10 grams, up from Rs 75,823 on Monday. Last week, the price of gold was Rs 77,230. Silver in Delhi is currently priced at Rs 92,500 per kg, down from Rs 92,600 per kg on Monday and Rs 94,100 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the price of gold has reached Rs 76,347 per 10 grams today, compared to Rs 75,677 on Monday and Rs 76,877 last week. The price of silver in Mumbai is currently Rs 91,800 per kg, down from Rs 91,900 on Monday.

The rise in gold prices can be attributed to a recent decline in the US dollar, driven by profit-taking after last week's strong rally. Since gold prices are fixed in dollars, a weakening of the US currency makes bullion more affordable for buyers using other currencies.