Gold Rate on December 31, 2024: 22-Carat Up by Rs 170; Check Latest Prices in Your City

Gold rates increased on Tuesday (December 31), with 24-carat gold priced at Rs 7818.3 per gram, marking a rise of Rs 180. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold is now priced at Rs 7168.3 per gram, up by Rs 170. Over the past week, the rate of 24-carat gold has decreased by 0.64%, while it has seen a marginal monthly increase of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the silver rate remains steady at Rs 95,400 per kilogram, with no changes recorded.

Gold Rates Across Cities Today: Delhi at Rs 78,183/10g, Chennai at Rs 78,031/10g, Mumbai at Rs 78,037/10g

The price of gold in Delhi today stands at Rs 78,183 per 10 grams, up from Rs 78,013 yesterday (December 30, 2024) and Rs 77,513 a week ago (December 25, 2024).

In Chennai, gold is priced at Rs 78,031 per 10 grams today, compared to Rs 77,861 yesterday and Rs 77,361 last week.

Mumbai's gold rate is Rs 78,037 per 10 grams today, rising from Rs 77,867 yesterday and Rs 77,367 a week ago.

The price of gold in Kolkata today is Rs 78,035 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase from Rs 77,865 yesterday (December 30, 2024) and Rs 77,365 recorded a week ago (December 25, 2024).