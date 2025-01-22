Gold Rate on January 22: 22-Carat Yellow Metal in India Priced at Rs 7,468.3 per Gram; Check Details

Gold prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, January 22. In India, the price of 24-carat gold stood at ₹8,141.3 per gram, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹7,468.3 per gram, showing no fluctuations.

Over the past week, the price of 24-carat gold has seen a decline of 1.26%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 4.5%. Meanwhile, the price of silver in India remains steady at ₹99,500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Rate in Chennai

Gold Rate in Chennai is Rs 81,261.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,121.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,101.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bengaluru

Gold Rate today in Bengaluru is Rs 81,255.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,115.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,095.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Gold Rate in Hyderabad is Rs 81,269.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,129.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,109.0/10 grams.



