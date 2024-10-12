Gold Rate on October 12, 2024: On Dussehra 2024 Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

On Dussehra 2024, gold prices saw a slight increase on October 12, 2024 (Saturday). The price of 24-carat gold rose to Rs. 7,758.30 per gram, marking an increase of Rs. 780. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold reached Rs. 7,113.30 per gram, reflecting an uptick of Rs. 720.

The price of 24-carat gold has increased by 1.29% over the past week, but it has decreased by 5.16% over the last month. Currently, the price of silver is Rs. 99,200 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of Rs. 2,200 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Today, the gold price in Mumbai is Rs. 77,437 for 10 grams. This represents an increase from the previous day's price of Rs. 76,707 for 10 grams on October 11, 2024. However, it is slightly lower than last week's price of Rs. 77,697 for 10 grams on October 6, 2024.

Gold Price in Delhi

Today, the gold price in Delhi is Rs. 77,583 for 10 grams. This marks an increase from the previous day's price of Rs. 76,853 for 10 grams on October 11, 2024. However, it is slightly lower than last week's price of Rs. 77,843 for 10 grams on October 6, 2024.

Gold Price in Chennai

Today, the gold price in Chennai is Rs. 77,431 for 10 grams. This reflects an increase from the previous day's price of Rs. 76,701 for 10 grams on October 11, 2024. However, it is slightly lower than last week's price of Rs. 77,691 for 10 grams on October 6, 2024.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Today, the gold price in Kolkata is Rs. 77,435 for 10 grams. This shows an increase from the previous day's price of Rs. 76,705 for 10 grams on October 11, 2024. However, it is slightly lower than last week's price of Rs. 77,695 for 10 grams on October 6, 2024.

Silver Price Update