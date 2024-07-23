Gold smuggling bid foiled at Surat airport, one arrested

Surat, July 23 Customs authorities at Surat airport in Gujarat intercepted a youth attempting to smuggle gold by concealing it in his belt buckle.

“The suspiciously shiny belt drew the attention of one of the officers during a routine check. Upon investigation, the officers discovered 150 grams of gold worth approximately Rs 11 lakh” sources said. The man has been arrested, and legal action has been initiated.

“This incident is not isolated. The initiation of flights from Sharjah and Dubai has coincided with a spike in gold smuggling attempts at Surat airport. Despite heightened security measures by the Customs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Reserve Police Force and the local police, smugglers continue to find ways to bypass detection." sources added.

On July 9, the Special Operation Group busted a gold smuggling racket, arresting four persons, including a husband-wife duo, who had brought 927 grams of gold worth Rs. 65 lakh from Dubai to Surat airport. The SOG officers apprehended Naeem Saleh and his wife, Umaima, outside a hotel in the Jahangirpura area. Two accomplices who had come to receive the smuggled gold were also arrested.

