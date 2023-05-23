Gold worth over Rs 1.13 crore seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, May 23 Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here seized gold worth over Rs.1.13 crore from three passengers who arrived from Riyadh on Tuesday.

Based on passengers' profiling, the Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, RGI Airport intercepted three male passengers who arrived from Riyadh by flight no XY-325 which landed at 7.25 a.m.

On searching the passengers, gold in paste form was found to be concealed in their shoes. Gold of total net weight 1,818.98 grams valued at Rs 1,13,13,558 was seized.

This is the second gold seizure at the airport in less than a week. On May 18, Customs officials had seized gold worth over Rs 1.10 crore from a passenger who had arrived from Dubai.

Based on suspicious movement of a male passenger from Kerala who arrived from Dubai to Hyderabad by Emirates flight EK-526, theAthe Customs Air Intelligence unit, RGI intercepted him.

On searching the passenger, gold in paste form hidden in a separate sheet wrapped and glued around the waist area of the trouser was identified. Gold weighing net 1,761 grams valued at Rs 1,10,06,250 was seized. The passenger was arrested under Customs Act 1962.



