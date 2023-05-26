Gold worth Rs 70 lakh seized at Jaipur airport

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 : Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 1,144 grams of gold worth over Rs 70 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah to Jaipur Airport, an official statement said on Friday.

According to the statement, the passenger arrived from Air Arabia flight no. G9435 on Friday.

On the basis of profiling following his suspicious behaviour, his shoes and undergarments were searched after which the gold paste was recovered from his shoes.

Following the recovery, the accused passenger was detained.

