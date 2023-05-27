"Golden day": BJP's Sumer Solanki on new Parliament building inauguration ceremony

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki on Saturday said that the inauguration of the new Parliament building, on Sunday, will be a golden day in the history of India.

"Tomorrow will be a golden day in the history of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building. The new Parliament House has been built with all the facilities. The whole country should celebrate it," the BJP MP told ANI.

Lashing out at the opposition for boycotting the inaugural ceremony, to be held on Sunday, he said that the protests, happening around are beyond his understanding as the Parliament is a temple of democracy.

"PM does not belong to any party, he represents the whole country. When we fielded the country's tribal woman Droupadi Murmu as a presidential candidate, we appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to make her win but Congress and other parties objected," he said.

Notably, Congress and other opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Earlier TMC, AAP, and CPI(M) decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28.

A total of 20 parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor