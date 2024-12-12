Good News for RAC Passengers: Indian Railways to Provide Bedroll and Blankets

In a move to improve passenger comfort, Indian Railways has announced that passengers with Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets will now be provided with bedrolls, bedsheets, blankets, and pillows in AC coaches. Previously, these amenities were not available to RAC ticket holders.

RAC ticket holders, who previously had to share a side lower berth with another passenger and were not provided full facilities, will now receive the same amenities as confirmed ticket holders. This includes bedrolls, bedsheets, blankets, and pillows. Ashok Kumar, the Public Relations Officer of Railways, confirmed that all facilities available to confirmed ticket holders will now be extended to RAC passengers. Coach attendants will provide bedrolls as soon as passengers arrive at their berths, enhancing comfort and passenger satisfaction.

No More Discrimination Between RAC and Confirmed Ticket Holders

All passengers, whether holding RAC or confirmed tickets, will now receive the same amenities. RAC ticket holders will be provided with bedsheets, pillows, and blankets in a packet, ensuring they are well-equipped to avoid the cold, making travel more comfortable and equal for all.