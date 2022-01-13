Good that Congress realised its mistake and stopped Mekedatu padayatra, says Karnataka Minister Ashwatha Narayana

The Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday said that the footmarch with regard to Mekedatu was unnecessary and it is good that Congress has stopped the padayatra and realised it's a mistake.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said, KPCC president should have cooperated with other stakeholders as no one is opposing the project. He further added, "The question of struggle arises only whenever there is Opposition to the project."

He also asked, "When no one is opposing, where does the need for protest arise?"

"DK Shivakumar has no real concern for the project and he intends to hijack Congress by sidelining Siddaramaiah. Mekedatu padayatra was just a pretence to achieve his ill intention," Narayana opined.

The padayatra was not officially permitted in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The government was taking steps cautiously by observing the developments. The Congress was left with no other option except stopping the foot march following the High Court's whip, he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor