Goods Train Derails in Andhra Pradesh: Four Wagons Off Track Near Vijayawada; Watch Video

Four wagons of a goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, February 23, according to Mandrupkar Railway Station Public Relations Officer. As of now, the specific location of the derailment near Rayanapadu and the type of goods the wagons were carrying are unknown.

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | Four wagons of a goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh says Mandrupkar Railway station Public Relations Officer. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BuMHWGlaAy — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

No reports of any injuries or casualties from the incident. Railway authorities are currently investigating the cause of the derailment and assessing the damage caused. More details awaited.