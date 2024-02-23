Goods Train Derails in Andhra Pradesh: Four Wagons Off Track Near Vijayawada; Watch Video

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 23, 2024 09:16 AM2024-02-23T09:16:26+5:302024-02-23T09:20:17+5:30

Four wagons of a goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, February 23, according to Mandrupkar Railway Station Public Relations Officer. As of now, the specific location of the derailment near Rayanapadu and the type of goods the wagons were carrying are unknown.

Visuals From the Spot:

No reports of any injuries or casualties from the incident. Railway authorities are currently investigating the cause of the derailment and assessing the damage caused. More details awaited. 

Tags :Andhra PradeshTrain derailVijayawada