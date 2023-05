Google celebrates India's 74th Republic Day with Doodle containing elements of parade

Celebrating India's 74th Republic Day, Gujarat-based artist Parth Kothekar has crafted an intricately hand-cut paper artwork to illustrate Google Doodle.

Many elements of the Republic Day parade are represented in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marching contingent, and motorcycle riders.

On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the Constitution.

India gained its freedom from the British Empire in 1947 and began drafting its Constitution soon after.

The India Constituent Assembly took two years to discuss, modify, and approve the governing document, and when adopted, India became the country with the longest Constitution.

The adoption of this document paved the way for democracy and empowered Indian citizens to elect their own representatives.

There are various parades around the country to celebrate the national holiday, with the largest one taking place at Kartavya Path, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi.

After a ceremonial wreath laying to honour fallen soldiers, regiments of India's armed forces and tableaus representing cultural and historical heritage march through the street.

To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of January 29. The saffron, white, and green Indian flag is flown as the Indian National Anthem plays.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor