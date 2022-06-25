'Goondaism' thrives in Kerala with Pinarayi Government's active support, says VD Satheesan

Alleging attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in the state by SFI-CPI(M), Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Saturday said that "Goondaism thrives in Kerala with Pinarayi Government's active support".

Taking to Twitter, he said, "On the way to Wayanad where SFI-CPI(M) goons attacked Rahul Gandhi's MP office. Congress and UDF will continue our protest. Goondaism thrives in Kerala with Pinarayi Government's active support."

Earlier on Friday, over 100 Students of Federation of India (SFI) workers marched into the office of Gandhi at Kalpetta, headquarters of Wayanad district.

The protests by the SFI workers turned violent. The protestors assaulted office staff and damaged the office furniture.

Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleged that "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it.

The student organization were protesting against the Supreme Court directive that made it mandatory for every protected forest tract and wildlife sanctuary to have an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of one kilometre from its boundaries.

If such a buffer zone is implemented, a large tract of Wayanad district would fall within that zone.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

Late at night, the Chief Minister ordered the Additional DGP at the state police headquarters to probe the incident and suspend the Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police. The CM also directed the Home Secretary to submit a report within a week.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor