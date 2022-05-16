Goons create ruckus at Dalit's marriage function in MP, pelt stones at police

Bhopal, May 16 The attacks on the police in Madhya Pradesh continued with a fresh incident coming to light in Rajgarh district where stones were pelted on a police team on Sunday night.

As per the official reports, a Dalit family was taking a marriage party to the bride's home in Piplia Kala village in Rajgarh district on Sunday night. A group of local miscreants from the upper caste allegedly stopped the marriage party and also created a ruckus at the bride's home.

The accused uprooted the wedding tent and when the police reached the village, they pelted stones at them forcing the police to fire tear gas shells. The administration then deployed a heavy police force in the village to control the situation.

Senior district police officials and the district collector reached the spot. They met the families and the marriage function was held amid tight security. "Instructions were given to the officials to take strict action against the anti-social elements," said Collector Harsh Dixit.

This was the same village where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had held a meeting with the villagers during which a tribal woman had fed plums like 'Shabari' to him.

Meanwhile, on Saturday a police team was attacked in a village in Dhar district after which six people were arrested. Two cops were reportedly injured in the incident.

On Friday night, three policemen were killed by poachers in Guna district, Gwalior-Chambal region, which led to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress in the state.

