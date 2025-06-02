Gorakhpur Accident: 4 Friends Killed as Speeding Car Hits Bike on National Highway; Shocking CCTV Footage Emerges (VIDEO)

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh (June 1, 2025): A shocking accident on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi National Highway claimed the lives of four young men when a speeding SUV collided head-on with their bike on Saturday morning. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a roadside shop. The footage shows the moment the SUV, coming from the opposite direction, hit the bike with great force while the riders were overtaking a tractor.

रिकॉर्ड हो गया नही कोई यकीन नही करता..!!



गोरखपर में कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार 4 युवकों की मौत हो गई,2 युवक 20 फुट ऊपर हवा में उछले, दो को कार ने 100 मीटर तक घसीट दिया.!!



स्पीड जानलेवा होती है कब समझेगा आज का युवा..!!#roadaccidentpic.twitter.com/nWauvgbOl4 — Gaurav Kushwaha-Journalist (@Newscopgaurav) June 1, 2025

Two of the victims were thrown several feet into the air. The other two were dragged nearly 100 metres after getting stuck in the vehicle’s bonnet. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Police said the deceased have been identified as Pradmun Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Arvind Kumar. All four worked as painters and were on their way to Gorakhpur city from their village.

According to villagers, the four friends had set out together on one bike. Rahul had recently married, and Arvind had returned from Bengaluru just a week earlier. Despite warnings from locals, they chose to ride together. A few hours later, news of their deaths spread in the village.

Eyewitnesses informed police, who reached the spot and registered a case. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Locals said the young men were the sole breadwinners for their families. Their sudden deaths have left their families devastated.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police are tracking him based on the CCTV footage and documents found in the car.