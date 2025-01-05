Government Announces New E-Student Visas for International Students; Check How to Apply and Eligibility Details

India has introduced two new special category visas—'e-student visa' and 'e-student-x visa'—designed for international students aiming to pursue higher education at academic institutions across the country. Launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the visas mandate applicants to apply through the government’s 'Study in India' (SII) portal.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, The 'e-student visa' is available to eligible international students registered on the SII portal, whereas the 'e-student-x visa' is specifically for the dependents of those holding the e-student visa. The SII portal streamlines the admission process for foreign students seeking to enroll in both long-term and short-term courses in India.

How to Apply for the New Student Visas

Students must apply for the visa via https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/.

The authenticity of the application will be verified using the SII ID.

It is mandatory for students to apply through the 'Study in India' (SII) portal.

Registration on the SII Portal

Students need to register on the SII portal by entering basic details (name, country, date of birth, mobile number, email address).

Each student must have a unique SII ID to access their dashboard and track applications, visa processing, and related tasks.

Without an SII ID, students cannot proceed with their studies in India.

Visa Application After Admission

Students can apply for the visa after receiving an admission offer from an institution listed on the SII portal.

Types of e-Student Visas

The e-student visa is for foreign nationals admitted to full-time undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and other formal programs at recognized institutions.

The visa is issued for up to five years, depending on the course duration, with an option for extension within India.

Visa Duration and Entry