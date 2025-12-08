Government Clarifies Timeline for 8th Central Pay Commission Amid Rising Financial Concerns

Millions of government employees and pensioners across the country are eagerly awaiting the implementation of the 8th Central Pay Commission. The central government has now issued an important update on this matter. The Ministry of Finance informed the Lok Sabha that the decision on exactly when the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented will be taken by the government at a later stage. The ministry also stated that whatever recommendations of the commission are approved by the government will be adequately funded in the upcoming Union Budget.

Earlier, there were indications that the 8th Pay Commission could be implemented from January 1, 2026. However, the ministry’s latest clarification suggests that the confirmed date has been postponed. At the policy level, other timelines have also been discussed. These include implementing it from the financial year 2028 and providing arrears for the five quarters starting January 1, 2026. The ministry has not confirmed any specific date in its new statement.

According to the ministry, the 8th Pay Commission will submit its report to the government within 18 months from its date of constitution, i.e., November 3, 2025. The government has already officially notified the commission. It has also clarified that there is currently no proposal under consideration to merge the Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees or the Dearness Relief (DR) of pensioners with their basic pay.

Concerns are growing regarding the financial burden that will fall on the government once the new Pay Commission is implemented. Neelkanth Mishra, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, stated that if the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect in FY 2028, it will exert significant pressure on government finances. He estimates that the combined financial burden on the Centre and states could exceed ₹4 lakh crore. If arrears for five quarters are added, this amount could rise to nearly ₹9 lakh crore.