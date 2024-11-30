Government college in Himachal renamed after ex-CM Virbhadra Singh

Shimla, Nov 30 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced to rename Government College Seema in Rohru in Shimla district after the six-time Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh.

He also announced to start a B.Ed course in the college from the next academic session and assured the people to provide financial assistance for the construction of a hostel.

During his visit to the Rohru Assembly constituency, Sukhu announced development projects of Rs 100.95 crore, which includes Rs 29.22 crore ultra-modern grading and state-of-the-art cold atmosphere store having a capacity of 2,031 metric tonnes (MT) upgraded from 700 MT, which will benefit horticulturalists in the region.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Government Ayurvedic Hospital constructed with an outlay of Rs 2.79 crore, the Chunjar-Katlah, Shalan, Melthi-Kupri water supply scheme completed for Rs 3.92 crore, and the drinking water scheme constructed for the Rohru rural area with an outlay of Rs 5.03 crore.

He also performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony of road projects of Rs 51.74 crore, which include the work of strengthening the Podhar-Mandiyori-Karasa road, Seema-Ratnari road, Samoli-Parsa road, Rohru-Arhal-Bashla road and Mehandli Ganasidhar road.

He also laid the foundation stone of the hostel to be constructed in Seema College Rohru for Rs 8.25 crore.

While speaking at the college's annual function, Sukhu assured to provide financial assistance for the construction of the hostel and said the construction of a multipurpose building in the college would start soon.

He said the level of education continuously declined during the tenure of the previous BJP government as they opened 900 educational and health institutions without budgetary provision just for electoral gains.

The state government is making decisions in the public interest, the positive results of which will be visible in the future soon.

He said new vocational courses would be started to ensure good education and better employment opportunities for the students.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the government was making efforts to strengthen the education sector.

A total of 15,000 posts of various categories have been approved in the Education Department to provide quality education, he added.

"The previous BJP government neither made any recruitment nor gave promotions as different from the scenario now," he said.

