Government "considering" situation following Poonch terror attack: MoS Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the government is "considering" the situation after the Poonch terror attack.

"We have been discussing the Poonch attack and considering the conditions there," said MoS Jitendra Singh.

"The way the unprecedented development happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years is exemplary. In terms of national security, earlier we use to depend on arms imported from foreign countries but now, instead of importing, our export of arms has increased six times," added the MoS.

Earlier in the day, Senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers and senior Army officers visited Bhimber Gali in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch where five soldiers were killed in a terror attack on a military vehicle.

The Army vehicle was moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector when it was fired upon by unidentified terrorists on Thursday, the Army had earlier said. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists, the army statement added.

On the other hand, the mortal remains of all the five soldiers who lost their lives were brought to their native villages on Saturday.

