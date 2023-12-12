Government to introduce in Parliament 2 bills for 33% women's quota in J-K, Puducherry

The government is set to present two bills in Parliament on Tuesday, aiming to reserve 33 percent of seats for women in the legislative assemblies of Union Territories, specifically in Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, according to sources.

In September, Parliament approved the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which mandates the reservation of one-third of seats for women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is contingent upon the completion of a delimitation exercise scheduled for 2029.

There are 30 assembly constituencies in Puducherry while in Jammu and Kashmir, after the delimitation, the total seats in the assembly rose to 114 seats, out of which 24 seats are designated for areas that fall under Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.