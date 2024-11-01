Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya celebrates Diwali with CRPF jawans in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 1 Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya celebrated Diwali with paramilitary forces in Senapati district in the violence-hit Manipur on Friday.

Governor Acharya visited a CRPF camp in Senapati district headquarters and enjoyed the Diwali celebration with jawans.

He acknowledged the efforts of the men in uniform who are posted far away from their homes on the festive occasion.

The Governor greeted the officers and the jawans on the occasion of Diwali and wished them a very happy life ahead.

He distributed sweets and attended the community lunch -- Barakhana with CRPF jawans on the occasion.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated an exhibition-cum-traditional food buffet held on the theme 'Peace through Culture and Identity', at the Astro Turf Ground located in the district headquarters.

The programme was organised by Manipur North Economic Development Association.

The Governor also witnessed a spectacular performance presented by differently-abled children and women.

Governor Acharya also interacted with the government officials at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) at Senapati.

Upon his arrival at the district headquarters, the Governor was accorded a warm welcome by the Senapati DC Mamoni Doley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the security forces stationed in Kachchh, Gujarat, on Thursday, wishing them a joyous Diwali, continuing the custom of celebrating the festival of light with soldiers.

In the visuals, the Prime Minister was seen giving sweets to the soldiers stationed there while wearing an army uniform.

At Lakki Nala in Sir Creek, Kachchh, Prime Minister Modi met with personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the BSF.

On the occasion of Diwali, the Prime Minister sent greetings to the security forces, stating that they reflected the thanks and sentiments of 140 crore Indians.

PM Modi said, "The country sees in you a guarantee of security and peace, the world sees India's power and the enemy sees an end to evil intentions."

--IANS

