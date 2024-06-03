Governor Raghubar Das dissolves Odisha state assembly

Bhubaneswar, June 3 Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Monday dissolved the 16th Odisha state assembly ahead of the counting on June 4.

"In exercise of the power conferred upon me by Clause (2) (b) of Article-174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby order that the Odisha Legislative Assembly constituted vide Notification No. 308/OR-LA/2019 dated 25th May, 2019 Of Election Commission of India, shall stand dissolved with effect from the date a newly elected Legislature is constituted by the Election Commission of India," a notification issued by the Odisha Parliamentary Affair Department said.

The state cabinet in its last meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has earlier on Monday recommended Governor Das to dissolve the 16th session of state assembly.

The Chief Minister is eying to return to power continuing its winning streak for a record sixth term in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party aims to wrest power from the ruling Biju Janata Dal this time.

Notably, the Exit Polls surveys by different agencies have projected massive gains for the opposition BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor