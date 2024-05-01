Governor urges people to create new, strong & prosperous Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 1 Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday appealed to the people to come together to create a new, prosperous and strong Maharashtra, one of the leading states in agriculture, industrial products and manufacturing, trade and transportation.

In his address after the flag hoisting and parade on the 65th foundation day of Maharashtra State at Shivaji Park, he said, "The geographical condition of Maharashtra is conducive to industrial development and Maharashtra has always been a centre of attraction for investment be it domestic or foreign. Our state is an economic and financial powerhouse which has always played an important role in the infrastructure development of the country.’’

The Governor paid tributes to all the martyrs who laid their lives for the creation of Maharashtra. He also congratulated all the labourers on the occasion of the International Labour Day.

"Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of social reforms and has a legacy of legendary leaders who devoted their entire lives to creating social equality, spreading education, women empowerment and eradicating superstitions. We are fortunate to have such legends and remembering a few of them today would be apt, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jotiba Phule, KrantiJyoti Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,’’ said the Governor.

He said that one can have a glimpse of India through the diversity of Maharashtra, one of the states with the highest literacy. "Our state has various high-quality universities and vocational training institutes which attract students, researchers and scholars from all over the world,’’ he added.

The Governor further stated that Maharashtra has a rich tradition and cultural heritage with the legacy of the Warkari Sect and saints. It has a big coastline along with hill ranges, forests, forts, river basins and plateaus along with sanctuaries like Tadoba, Melghat and Pench which are rich in biodiversity. Maharashtra with all these heritage attractions attracts Indian and foreign tourists who refer to Maharashtra as the most favoured destination.

"Mumbai has a big contribution to the overall development of Maharashtra since the city houses the headquarters of most of the banks, corporate houses and financial institutions. India’s biggest share market and the film industry are also in Mumbai and this city is one of the important ports as well which witnesses international trade in a big way. It is also an important centre when it comes to industrial manufacturing and financial as well as service sector,’’ said the Governor.

"In addition to Mumbai, cities like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Solapur are also power centres for various sectors. Maharashtra is leading when it comes to implementing cyber security and providing cyber services to businesses and persons. Maharashtra has the biggest strength in its population which is hard-working, enterprising and progressive," said the Governor.

"In any Parliamentary democracy, regularly held elections are nothing but festivity of democracy. People’s participation is crucial in preserving and strengthening democracy. At present, we are having elections for the Lok Sabha and I appeal to everyone to exercise their franchise by voting and participating in this festival of democracy,’’ he said.

