Govt blocks 16 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2022 06:06 PM2022-04-25T18:06:45+5:302022-04-25T18:07:44+5:30
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday blocked 16 YouTube news channels. The blocked social media accounts include six Pakistan based and ten India based YouTube news channels, having a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore.
"It was observed that these channels were used to spread fake news over social media on matters related to national security, India’s foreign relations, communal harmony in the country, and public order. None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the Ministry as required under rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," said the statement.
Indian YouTube Channel Name:
Saini Education Research
Hindi Mein Dekho
Technical Yogendra
Aaj te news
SBB News
Defence News24x7
The study time
Latest Update
MRF TV LIVE
Tahaffuz-E-Deen India
Pakistan based YouTube channels:
AjTak Pakistan
Discover Point
Reality Checks
Kaiser Khan
The Voice of Asia
Bol Media Bol
Facebook Account:
Tahaffuz E Deen Media Services INDIA