Govt blocks 16 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday blocked 16 YouTube news channels. The blocked social media accounts include six Pakistan based and ten India based YouTube news channels, having a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore.

"It was observed that these channels were used to spread fake news over social media on matters related to national security, India’s foreign relations, communal harmony in the country, and public order. None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the Ministry as required under rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," said the statement.



Indian YouTube Channel Name:

Saini Education Research

Hindi Mein Dekho

Technical Yogendra

Aaj te news

SBB News

Defence News24x7

The study time

Latest Update

MRF TV LIVE

Tahaffuz-E-Deen India

Pakistan based YouTube channels:

AjTak Pakistan

Discover Point

Reality Checks

Kaiser Khan

The Voice of Asia

Bol Media Bol

Facebook Account:

Tahaffuz E Deen Media Services INDIA

