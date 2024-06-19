Govt cancels UGC-NET held on June 18, orders CBI probe

New Delhi, June 19 The Ministry of Education said on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET 2024 (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) held on Tuesday in different cities of the country after inputs suggested that the process of "the conduct of examination may have been compromised", adding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked to probe the matter.

The UGC-NET on June 18 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said that the UGC received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the examination, with prima-facie indication that the integrity of the aforesaid test may have been compromised.

"To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity in the examination process, the Ministry of Education has decided that the UGC-NET 2024 be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education also said on Wednesday night that in the matter pertaining to the NEET-UG 2024, the issue related to grace marks has already been addressed.

As regards certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police.

"The government will take further action on receipt of this report. The government is committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protecting the interests of the students. It is reiterated that any individual/organisation found involved in this matter will face the strictest action," the statement read.

