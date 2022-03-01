Govt committed to bring back every Indian stranded in Ukraine: Union Minister

Union Minister RK Singh on Tuesday welcomed stranded Indian students at Delhi Airport and said that the Government is committed to bring back every Indian stranded in Ukraine.

"Government is committed to bringing back every Indian stranded there. Four ministers were deputed just to organise this. There are help desks of states, help desk of Ministry of Power, officers of the Ministry. Students will be provided whatever assistance they need," said Singh.

A flight carrying Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine arrives in Delhi from Hungary. The passengers were waving tricolours and chanted patriotic slogans.

Speaking to ANI, Vindhya Doshi, an Indian student after landing at Delhi airport said thanked the Government of India and the Indian Embassy who supported the students.

"I am very happy and relaxed now because the situation on the borders around Ukraine was terrible. I thank the Government of India and the Indian Embassy who supported the students. We are relaxed now," said Vindhya.

The ninth flight carrying 218 stranded Indian nationals has departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest for New Delhi under Operation Ganga, informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

The government of India has expedited its evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts, said sources.

The sources said that leveraging the capacities of the Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame. It will also help to deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently, sources added. Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircrafts as part of 'Operation Ganga' from today.

Meanwhile, at the high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure, informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. Government sources on Monday said that the 'Special Envoys' including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor