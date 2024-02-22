Govt Committed To Fulfill Every Resolution Related to the Welfare of Our Farmer: PM Modi After FRP Move

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's dedication to fulfilling all commitments made to farmers across the nation. His statement follows the recent decision by the Centre to raise the sugarcane Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) by Rs 25 to Rs 340 per quintal, which was announced the previous day.

Taking to X PM Modi said, Our government is committed to fulfill every resolution related to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this context, a historic increase in the price of sugarcane purchase has been approved. This step will benefit crores of our sugarcane producing farmers.

In the midst of ongoing farmer protests demanding a legal assurance for Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Union Cabinet announced on Wednesday its approval for raising the FRP of sugarcane to Rs 340 per quintal.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressed the media, stating, "The decision has been made to establish the price for the upcoming sugarcane season from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, ensuring fair and reasonable compensation to farmers from sugar mills. The price for the year 2024-25 has been set at Rs 340 per quintal, compared to the previous year's Rs 315."Thakur said the Narendra Modi government is committed to double the income of farmers.The FRP serves as a minimum support price for sugarcane growers, ensuring that they receive a fair and stable income for their crops.