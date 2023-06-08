Govt committed to support early implementation of projects, fostering economic development in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 8 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held extensive discussions with stakeholders of industries and tourism sectors and said the government is committed to supporting the early implementation of projects and fostering economic development in the state.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of adapting to changing industrial dynamics in the meeting with stakeholders in Solan district on Wednesday.

"To promote industrialization, the government is prioritizing the expansion of Kangra Airport, building new heliports, and improving road and rail connectivity in the state to reduce logistics costs. These initiatives will enhance the existing industrial, physical, and social infrastructure in the State," he added.

The Chief Minister said that bringing substantial investments into the State is crucial for generating employment opportunities for the youth besides increasing revenue to the State exchequer.

CM Sukhu said that the State Government plans to establish a dedicated investment promotion and facilitation bureau to support and facilitate investment on the ground.

"The bureau will streamline the process by providing a single platform for potential investors to obtain all necessary clearances within a specified timeframe," he said.

He further said that the government is actively working towards expediting stalled investment projects and attracting new investments.

"The present State Government was laying special focus on making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State. The government intends to introduce the country's first 'Green Hydrogen Policy' to promote sustainable practices and develop six 'Green Corridors' for Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the state," the CM said.

He emphasized the state government's efforts to create a favourable environment for investments in the State by ensuring that investors face no obstacles. Himachal Pradesh is known for its abundant electricity and water supply which provides a conducive environment for investment, the CM said.

He said that the government's focus was on strengthening existing industrial areas.

He further emphasized the importance of prioritizing the actual implementation of investments rather than getting caught up in paperwork.

He said that the incentives are being offered to investors in the proposed Bulk Drug Park and Medical Device Park in the state. The state government is actively developing infrastructure for these mega projects, he added.

He further highlighted the State Government's goal of developing Himachal Pradesh as an 'All-season' tourism destination with Kangra district as the 'Tourism Capital' of the State.

He invited investors to consider investing in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the state government plans to establish a land bank soon, simplifying the process for investors to select suitable land.

He said that the government is committed to addressing investor concerns and today's discussion further exemplifies the state government's dedication.

He said that efforts are underway to expedite the execution of pending investment projects.

The Industries Minister thanked the Chief Minister for sparing two days for this discussion from his busy schedule.

He said, "Since day one, the present government has been focused on revamping the system."

Earlier, Principal Secretary Industries, RD Nazeem welcomed the Chief Minister and detailed the incentives being extended to the entrepreneurs by the State Government.

During the meeting, 29 projects were reviewed and the Chief Minister issued necessary instructions to the respective departments.

The investors present in the meeting lauded the initiatives of the state government to discuss the issues of the investors as it will pave the way for the smooth functioning of the industries.

Chairman HP Tourism Development Corporation, RS Bali, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Sunder Singh Thakur and Ram Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, Director Industries, Yunus, Special Secretary Industries, Kiran Bhadana, senior officers of various departments and representatives of the companies were also present in the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor