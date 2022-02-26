Govt has adopted holistic approach in healthcare ecosystem, focus not only on health but equally on wellness: PM Modi

Addressing the post-budget webinar of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Union government has adopted a holistic approach in the healthcare ecosystem where it is not only focusing on health but equally on wellness.

"We have adopted a holistic approach in our healthcare ecosystem. Today our focus is not only on health but equally on wellness," said the Prime Minister.

He further said that the three factors that are being taken into consideration in the budget include modern infrastructure and human resource expansion; encouraging research, and adopting modern and futuristic technology.

"Our focus is on health as well as wellness. Three factors are taken into consideration in Budget- Modern infrastructure and human resource expansion, encouraging research and adopting modern and futuristic technology," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that with a spirit of 'One India, One Health', essential health facilities will be brought in villages at block and district level wherein the private sector will play a key role in their maintenance and up-gradation.

"We want to build a health infrastructure in India which is beyond the big cities. With a spirit of 'One India, One Health' essential health facilities to be brought in villages at block and district level. Private sector to play a key role for their maintenance and up-gradation," he said.

"Be it Swachh Bharat Mission, Fit India Mission, Nutrition Mission, Mission Indradhanush, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, we have to take all such missions to the maximum number of people," he added.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said that as the demand for healthcare services is increasing, budget allocation for health, education, and human resource development related to healthcare has been increased as compared to last year.

"As the demand for healthcare services is increasing, we are also trying to create skilled health professionals accordingly. Therefore, a big increase has been made in the budget for health education and human resource development related to healthcare as compared to last year," PM Modi said.

It will also facilitate global access to India's quality and the affordable healthcare system. This will increase medical tourism and increase income opportunities for the countrymen, he noted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor