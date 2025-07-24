Govt has no plan to remove 'socialist' and 'secular' from Constitution's Preamble: Law Minister Meghwal

New Delhi, July 24 Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that although some groups are advocating for the removal of the words "socialist" and "secular" from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, the government has no current plan or intention to pursue such a move.

Responding in writing to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, Meghwal clarified: “The Indian government has not formally initiated any legal or constitutional process to remove the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Preamble. While there may be discussions or debates in certain public or political circles, no formal decision or proposal has been announced by the government regarding amendments to these terms.”

His statement follows recent remarks by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who in June called for a national discussion on whether these words, added during the Emergency via the 42nd Constitutional Amendment (1976), should remain in the Preamble.

Meghwal distinguished the government’s stance from the views expressed by leaders of social organisations.

“It is possible that some groups are expressing opinions or advocating for a reconsideration of these words. Such discussions may contribute to public discourse, but they do not reflect the official position or actions of the government,” he said.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling from November 2024 in Dr Balram Singh & Others vs Union of India, Minister Meghwal said: “The court clarified that ‘socialism’ in the Indian context signifies a welfare state and does not impede private sector growth, while ‘secularism’ is integral to the Constitution’s basic structure.”

Reiterating the government’s position, he added: “There is no current plan or intent to reconsider or remove the words from the Preamble. Any such constitutional amendment would require broad political consensus and detailed deliberation — and at present, no such process has been initiated.”

