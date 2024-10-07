Govt has taken steps to ensure peace in northern Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Oct 7 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government is doing everything to ensure normalcy and peace in northern Tripura’s Kadamtala where at least one person was killed and 17, including 15 cops were injured after clashes erupted between two groups over the collection of Durga Puja donations.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the state government, police and the district administration are doing everything to control the situation.

“The situation is under control now. We assure you to take all necessary steps to ensure peace,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that some conspirators are trying to disrupt the peace and harmony of the state in various ways.

“I warn everyone to desist from such activities and direct the administration to take strict action against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) troops along with Tripura State Rifles, local police and state administration, conducted a flag march at the Kadamtala market area, aimed at creating a sense of security during the festive season and promoting peace and harmony in the north Tripura district.

Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury strongly criticised two cabinet ministers - Sudhangshu Das and Tinku Roy for allegedly inciting people of a community through social media posts.

“With folded hands, I appealed to the Chief Minister and BJP state President with folded hands to make your members shut up. You (BJP) are in the government. You need to keep patience. You need to stand in the front and bring peace. On the contrary, you can't become the weapon of disturbing the peace. People wouldn't forgive this,” said the former minister of the previous Left Front government.

He said that three such incidents of a communal nature occurred in the last two-and-a-half months, hence everyone should be cautious in making comments and posting on social media.

Chaudhury said that these incidents didn't happen abruptly, these are the results of seven years of misrule of the BJP government in Tripura.

“Their (BJP government) failure in every sector, their anti-people activities have led to these,” the Left leader remarked.

After Sunday’s violence in the mixed-populated Kadamtala, two separate cases were registered and so far eight people have been arrested.

The district administration on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in Kadamtala police station jurisdiction under the Dharmanagar sub-division adjoining southern Assam.

The prohibitory orders would continue till Wednesday to control the situation and restore normalcy.

Police officials said that the dispute arose over the collection of Durga Puja donations and people of different communities attacked each other for several hours on Sunday leading to communal tension at Kadamtala.

The official said that the mob vandalised many shops and houses and the police resorted to lathi-charge several times and opened fire in the air to disperse them.

