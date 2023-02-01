Govt ignored middle class in last 3 budgets: Congress MP K Suresh

Congress Lok Sabha Chief Whip K Suresh on Wednesday attacked the Centre ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, saying that the government has completely ignored the middle class in the last three budgets.

"Last three budgets focussed on corporate and upper-class. Middle-class and common people were totally ignored," K Suresh said.

"We expect that this budget will be ideating for 2024 general elections, for an advantage in 2024 elections and some state elections," K Suresh said.

This budget is the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. It also holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

"We don't think this Govt is giving any concession to salaried people. They are announcing the budget only for eyewash schemes. They did the same in previous budgets. This time, focussing on the 2024 elections, some schemes and reliefs may be announced," Suresh added.

However, the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had been iterating that the Union Budget for 2023-24 will focus on improving the economic condition of the people.

Calling the budget as 'Ummedon Ka Budget', MoS Finance said that this budget would match the expectations of the general public.

"As far as budget is concerned in view of elections, elections keep coming and going, but how to improve the economic condition of the people of the country, Hon'ble Modi ji's attention is always there and it will be seen in this budget also," Chaudhary told ANI.

This year's budget session is going to have 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and conclude on April 6.

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23.

The Economic Survey said that India's economic recovery from the Covid pandemic is complete and the economy is expected to grow in the range of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

( With inputs from ANI )

