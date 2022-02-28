Govt of India is at your doorstep to ensure things are done properly, says Gen VK Singh before leaving for Poland

Union Minister General VK Singh lauded the "visionary" decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to depute four Union Ministers in neighbouring countries of Ukraine to manage the evacuation process of stranded Indians, and said that the move is to "ensure things are done properly".

General Singh has been deputed to manage the evacuation process in Poland of the stranded Indians in Ukraine

Speaking toafter the second high-level meeting conducted by the Prime Minister in the last 24 hours, General Singh said, "You must understand that the Prime Minister is visionary in his thinking. He is looking at things ahead. He understands very well the number of countries which border Ukraine, the various routes which exist for our people to come."

"So accordingly he decided the different areas which people must go to so that we can coordinate things, we can ensure run smoothly, we can give the required confidence to our people who want to come out that look here, the government of India is here at your doorstep to ensure that the things are done properly," he added exuding confidence in achieving success in the task given to them.

"I am sure that we will be able to achieve the task given to us," he said.

The Union Minister, who has also conducted a rescue operation of nearly 4,000 stranded Indians in Yemen in 2015, said that the "message that PM Modi has given from 2014 onwards is that no Indian who is outside India should feel that he has been left alone when he is in trouble."

Talking about the evacuation process that would be carried out once he reaches Poland, General Singh said that the flights will keep coming as more and more people keep coming out.

"Once we start getting people out... For example, let's take Poland, once I go there, I will go on the ground, I will see how things are, necessary coordination will be done. It is not that a whole lot can come together. As people keep coming out, the flights will keep coming and take them out," he said.

Answering to a query on the reported misbehaviour of Ukrainian personnel with the Indian students at the border, the Minister said that things can go wrong if patience is not observed in a "war zone".

"I don't know what exactly has been the incident. I can in general say two things, people who go outside must realise they are not in India. The second thing they must realise is you are in a war zone. You cannot do everything that you did otherwise. There will be restrictions, there will be confusion and you will have agitated border guards on both sides. In these circumstances, if you do not have patience, and do not follow the instructions, things can go wrong," he said.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will be overseeing evacuation operations of stranded Indians in Romania and Moldova, while Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju will be visiting Slovakia.

Meanwhile, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will be overlooking operations in Hungary, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport Gen (Retd) VK Singh will manage evacuations in Poland.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi deputed four Union Ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

A second high-level meeting in the last 24 hours over the prevailing situation in Ukraine, especially with the evacuation of Indian citizens, was chaired by PM Modi today.

Special flights are being operated by Air India under "Operation Ganga".

( With inputs from ANI )

