Govt prepared to meet DAP requirement: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Nov 6 In a bid to address the demand for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) during the Rabi season, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday assured that the government is prepared to meet every farmer's requirement.

He emphasised that “no acre of land will be left unsown due to shortage of DAP,” committing to steady supplies as per farmers' needs.

Rana said the government plans to bring a total of 46,495 metric tonnes (MT) of DAP in Haryana till November 11. This supply schedule includes daily arrivals, with distribution arranged to meet the seasonal demand for the crucial fertiliser for wheat and other Rabi crops.

Giving details of the supply timeline, the minister said the state received 7,938 MT on November 3, 12,007 MT on November 4, 5,350 MT on November 5 and 5,250 MT of DAP on November 6.

Now, 2,700 MT DAP is expected to arrive on November 7 and the scheduled quantity on November 8. He said 2,650 MT per day DAP will be supplied on November 9, 10 and 11, respectively. In this way, a total of 46,495 MT DAP will be received by the state in nine days, which will ensure the availability of the required DAP to farmers, as per the latest data from the Agriculture Department.

Giving information about the current stock of DAP, Rana said the state currently has a stock of 28,670 MT of DAP till November 6. Continuous distribution is going on to deliver the fertilizer to the farmers on time.

Outlining the government's preparedness, the minister said about 70 per cent of the total demand for DAP for the Rabi season has already been met. The season will commence on September 24 and continue till March 25, and the government is constantly working to ensure the continuous availability of fertilisers during this period.

