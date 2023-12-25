Govt spreading false news of suspending WFI, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 25 After the government announced that it suspended the Sanjay Singh-led new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the government is spreading a false news as only its activities have been stopped so that the accused can be saved by spreading confusion.

Slamming the government, Priyanka Gandhi in a post on X said, "The BJP government is spreading false news about dissolving the wrestling association. The wrestling association has not been dissolved, only its activities have been stopped so that the accused can be saved by spreading confusion."

Hitting out at the BJP government at the Centre, Priyanka Gandhi said, "To suppress the voice of an aggrieved woman, one has to go to such level? When famous players who made the country proud accused a BJP MP of sexual harassment, the government stood with the accused. The victims were tortured and the accused were rewarded. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) will not even listen. The Home Minister forgot the assurance given to the women wrestlers in return for withdrawing the agitation."

"The height of arrogance is that the BJP MP who is accused of sexually harassing female players, himself decided that the next national game will be played in his own district, on his own college ground. Defeated by this darkness and injustice, Olympic winner Sakshi Malik left wrestling, and when players started returning their awards, the government is spreading rumours," she alleged.

"Wherever a woman is tortured, this government with all the might of its power protects the accused and tortures the victim. Today there is talk of women leadership in every field but the people in power are busy harassing, suppressing and discouraging the women who are moving forward. The people of the country, the women of the country are watching all this," the Congress general secretary added.

Her remarks came after the Sports Ministry on Sunday said that it suspended the Sanjay Singh-led new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body over 'hasty' announcement to hold nationals.

After the Sanjay Singh-led panel won in the WFI elections, Sakshi Malik announced retirement from wrestling. Noted wrestler Bajrang Punia also announced to return his Padma Shri award with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka Gandhi had also gone to meet Malik and Punia and said that she will stand in their fight against injustice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor