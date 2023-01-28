Govt to give farmer-centric programmes in agriculture: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the government will give farmer-centric programmes in agriculture in the coming days.

Speaking after inaugurating the Krishi Mela organised by Vijayavani Kannada daily and Digvijay News here on Friday, he said, "farmers are living in uncertainty and programs must be chalked out to bring certainty in them. This will be given due importance in the coming budget."

"There is a scientific system to fix loans for land but the banks don't follow it. The need of the hour is to bring overall changes for integrated rural agriculture-based farming and for which a new scheme is formulated," he added.

While talking about the scientific report to hike loan limit, he said, "farmers are facing problems in the distribution of seeds and fertilizers and that will be addressed by formulating a scheme for the small and marginal farmers."

"Instructions are given to submit a scientific report to hike the loan limit for farmers. After the receipt of the report steps will be taken to hike the loan limit in the budget. In regard to farmers' crops, a scientific report is required on the basis of the rainfall pattern in the last ten years and that report must be implemented. It will reduce loss to farmers," he added.

On the launch of Raitha Shakti, He said Rs 500 crore will be transferred through DBT into the bank accounts of farmers on January 31 towards the subsidy for the machinery and diesel.

"The Yashasvini scheme has been relaunched since last year and as many as 36 lakh farmers have registered their names and Rs 300 crore has been released. Instructions are given to make suitable changes in the scheme to suit the present-day medical system," he added.

"This year, 31 lakh farmers are given loans through the cooperative institutions and an additional three lakh farmers will be given loans. A number of thoughts are being translated into programs. Climate change will impact agriculture as well as agri-related research. Both farmers and government must make changes accordingly to face the challenges," he further stated.

"Climate change and Covid have thrown a big challenge to the world food security. The neighbouring nations are facing severe food shortages but the picture is quite contrary in India where there is food security," he said.

"The country is in a position to feed 133 crore people due to the hard work of farmers. The life of farmers has not changed and the government must think about it," he further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor