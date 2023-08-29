Govt to reduce prices of LPG cylinders by Rs.200

The prices of LPG cylinders are likely to be slashed by Rs 200, said sources on Tuesday. It's good news for the middle class as the prices of almost all essential items have remained high for the past few months. The cut in LPG price will give a big relief to people. The current price of a 14-kg LGP cylinder is around Rs 1,100.

Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 1053 in Delhi, Rs 1052.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1068.50 in Chennai and Rs 1079 in Kolkata.The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.The move comes ahead of Assembly polls in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — scheduled for later this year.