"Govt will consider suggestions from parties with open mind": Amit Shah after all-party meeting on Manipur

New Delhi [India], June 24 : After the all-party meeting on the prevailing situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that all political parties gave their suggestions for the restoration of peace in the state and the central government will consider them with an open mind.

The Union Home Minister said, "All political parties sensitively and apolitically gave their suggestions for the restoration of peace in Manipur and the Government of India will consider these suggestions with an open mind."

Highlighting PM Modi's leadership, Shah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur since day one and guiding us with full sensitivity to find a solution to this problem."

"Modi government is committed to solving the Manipur problem by taking everyone together. The priority of the Modi government is that no more lives should be lost due to violence in the state," he added.

Stating that normalcy was returning to the state, Amit Shah said, "The situation in Manipur is slowly returning to normal. Since the late night of June 13, not a single person has died in violence in the state. So far 1,800 looted weapons have been surrendered."

"36,000 security personnel are deployed in the state, 40 IPS officers have been sent to Manipur, 20 medical teams have been sent, and supply of all essential items including medicines is being ensured," Shah added.

Amit Shah had appealed for peace and warned of strict action against miscreants during his four-day visit to the violence-wracked state earlier in May.

The opposition has slammed BJP and questioned the BJP government on the issue in Manipur.

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson since May 3, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have also been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.

Congress has been vocal on Manipur since the outbreak of violence started in the BJP-ruled state.

The trigger was provided by a Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled list.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

