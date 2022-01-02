Govt will remember all great tribal heroes: Arjun Munda
By IANS | Published: January 2, 2022 09:36 AM2022-01-02T09:36:02+5:302022-01-02T09:50:14+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 2 In an attempt to restore tribal pride, the government will remember all the great tribal heroes who have sacrificed their lives and contributed to nation-building, said Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs.
In an exclusive interview to , Munda said: "Tribals never compromised on their basic principles - 'Jal, Zameen and Jungle'
