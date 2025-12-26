Govt will take necessary action if atrocities against Hindus continue in B'desh: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Dec 26 Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday submitted a deputation to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, demanding immediate action by the Muhammad Yunus-led caretaker government against those involved in the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker, and seeking an end to what he described as continuing atrocities against Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country.

Adhikari, accompanied by representatives of a Hindu saints' organisation, arrived at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in the afternoon. The entire premises of the Deputy High Commission and the surrounding area were placed under tight security.

After meeting senior officials of the Deputy High Commission, Adhikari interacted with media persons and said the delegation raised specific questions regarding the action taken by the Bangladesh administration against those responsible for the killing of Dipu Chandra Das.

“We questioned what steps have been taken against the killers of Dipu Chandra Das and when the continuing atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh will stop. We also sought details of the measures being adopted by the Bangladesh administration to curb this menace,” Adhikari said.

He added that the delegation conveyed that the Indian government would be compelled to take necessary steps if atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh were not stopped immediately.

Adhikari arrived at the Deputy High Commission wearing a photograph of Das around his neck. Initially, the police present at the venue stopped the delegation, but after confirmation of the appointment, Adhikari was allowed to enter the premises along with four representatives of the Hindu saints’ organisation.

Earlier this week, a demonstration was held in front of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, led by Adhikari. On that occasion, he was not granted entry into the mission and had announced at the protest site that he would return with a proper delegation on Friday. He had also stated that another protest would be organised if the delegation was denied entry.

Later, Adhikari confirmed that an appointment had been scheduled for the second half of Friday.

Earlier this week, protests erupted across several parts of the country over the killing of Das and allegations of atrocities against minorities under the Muhammad Yunus-led administration in Bangladesh.

From Delhi to Kolkata, Bhopal and Hyderabad, demonstrations were held as various Hindu organisations protested what they described as targeted attacks on minorities in the neighbouring nation.

The 25-year-old Hindu man, who worked in a garment factory in Bangladesh, was allegedly dragged onto the streets, assaulted by a mob and killed. His body was later set ablaze after being tied to a tree. He was accused of blasphemy by a co-worker, following which a mob reportedly stormed the factory, dragged him outside and attacked him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor