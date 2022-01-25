GPS devices in licensed weapons not feasible option, Delhi police tells HC

New Delhi, Jan 25 The Delhi police has told the High Court that its suggestion of installing GPS devices in licensed weapons was examined by a Commissioner of Police appointed panel which has termed the option "not feasible" considering the technical, financial and privacy concerns.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was examining the aspect when ammunition are recovered without fingerprints. He was hearing a bail application filed in the year 2018 in relation to an FIR registered under sec. 25 of the Arms Act.

During the course of the hearing, Dhirender Kumar Singh, DCP (Legal) Delhi Police submitted the Committee's findings. Further, the bench sought the police to explore the feasibility of maintaining a 'ballistics database' to connect each bullet to the weapon it was fired from.

"The Committee appointed by the Police Commissioner referred to above, may also examine the possibility of creation of a Ballistic Database, where ballistic reports of all firearms, in respect of which licences are issued or which are endorsed on the licences issued to public, can be stored so that said database can be accessed in case of an investigation," the court said in the recent order.

The Committee may also consult the technical experts of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) with regard to the same, it said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 8.

