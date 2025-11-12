GRAP-3 implemented in Rajasthan's Alwar, Bharatpur as air quality worsens

Jaipur, Nov 12 In view of the alarming rise in pollution levels across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, the Central government has implemented the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-3).

As part of this measure, restrictions that were already enforced in Delhi and its adjoining regions will now extend to Alwar and Bharatpur districts of Rajasthan, both of which come under the NCR region. Under GRAP-3, several strict curbs have been imposed to combat deteriorating air quality. The use of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles has been completely banned in Delhi-NCR, a rule that will now apply to vehicles in Alwar and Bharatpur as well.

Consequently, such vehicles travelling from Rajasthan towards Delhi will be stopped, while only cargo vehicles carrying essential goods will be permitted to move. The new restrictions are expected to cause disruptions in transport routes passing through Bharatpur, Alwar, and Bhiwadi, leaving several vehicles stranded on the highways.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the decision to implement GRAP-3 was taken after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surged from 362 to 430, placing it in the ‘severe’ category.

These new measures are in addition to the restrictions already in force under GRAP Stages 1 and 2.

While the AQI in Alwar currently stands at 120, the rules will still be applicable there as a preventive step, whereas Bhiwadi’s AQI has touched 380, indicating hazardous air quality levels. As per GRAP-3 guidelines, private BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles will be prohibited, non-essential construction and demolition activities will be stopped, and trucks carrying materials such as cement and sand will not be allowed.

Diesel buses from within and outside Delhi will remain banned, while schools up to Class 5 will be closed with classes shifting online. In addition, stone crushers and mining activities will be suspended, diesel generators will be permitted only for emergency use, and offices will be advised to adopt work-from-home or hybrid operations. Along with pollution concerns, cold conditions have intensified across Rajasthan in the past 24 hours.

The minimum temperature dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in nine cities, with Fatehpur recording the lowest temperature at 6.9 degrees. In the state capital, Jaipur, the minimum temperature was 13.6 degrees

