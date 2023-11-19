GRAP 3 still in place, ban on trucks lifted: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, Nov 19 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday appealed to the people to stay vigilant and continue to follow the rules as stages 1, 2, and 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were still in place to combat air pollution in the national capital.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-Committee issued an order on Friday revoking the GRAP Stage 4 actions with immediate effect in Delhi and its peripherals. The decision, made in response to the prevailing air quality conditions, rescinds the order issued on November 5.

In a press conference on Sunday, Rai clarified that the status of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stages I, 2, and 3 were still in effect, despite the lifting of restrictions under GRAP 4.

Rai said that there was a positive trend in air quality over the past two days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 290. However, he urged the public in Delhi and North India to remain cautious and comply with the established rules.

The minister said that only restrictions on truck entries have been lifted at present, while BS-III and BS-IV diesel and petrol vehicles are still prohibited from entering the capital.

Interstate buses with these specifications are also barred from entering Delhi.

Rai also announced the lifting of the ban on certain construction activities, including the construction of flyovers, road development, foot overbridges (FOBs), high power tension lines, metro, airport, and other ongoing projects.

However, restrictions on activities prone to dust pollution, such as piling, digging, drilling, and boring, will persist to maintain air quality improvements

